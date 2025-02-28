Cardinals Manager Has A Lot To Prove In 2025 With Changes Looming
The St. Louis Cardinals are entering a season in which they will likely be taking a step back from contention.
The messaging from ownership and the front office has been inconsistent at best, which has left fans rightfully confused and frustrated with the current state of affairs. But 2025 is not looking promising for St. Louis, and they may end up trading some players at the deadline.
With that being said, it's still going to be a big year for several members of the organization. Zach Wadley of Yardbarker listed manager Oli Marmol as somebody who has a lot to prove in 2025.
"Marmol has been under intense scrutiny from the fan base since taking over for Mike Shildt in 2022. He signed a two-year contract extension in March 2024, so it stands to reason that he'll return in 2025," Wadley wrote.
"However, changes are coming to the Cardinals front office as president of baseball operations John Mozeliak transitions out of the role following this season. Chaim Bloom will take Mozeliak's place."
With Bloom taking over at the end of the 2025 season, it's always possible that he could choose to go in a different direction with the team's manager. Marmol's extension came with a lot of surprise and anger from fans after the Cardinals went 71-91 in 2023.
But if the Cardinals finish under .500 in 2025, it's very possible that Bloom may decide it's time for a new voice in the dugout. Changes are coming in 2026, and they will be welcome changes for sure.
