Cardinals New Hitting Coach Has Transformed Offense In 2025
The St. Louis Cardinals come into Saturday's game against the Kansas City Royals with a lot of momentum. They have won 11 of their last 12 games and aren't too far removed from a nine-game winning streak.
A big reason for their success in 2025 has been the transformation of the offense. The offense is what let them down in 2024 and resulted in them missing the postseason after finishing 83-79.
However, there has been a notable difference this season, and it's clear that their approach is working. Thomas Gauvain of Redbird Rants pointed out that perhaps the biggest reason for this is the hiring of Brant Brown in the offseason to be their new hitting coach.
"In every key slash line statistic, the St. Louis Cardinals are better this year on the offensive side of the game compared to the 2023 and 2024 squads. Their .262 average, .338 on-base percentage, and .329 wOBA are all tops over the last four years," Gauvain wrote.
"Brant Brown has also helped hitters take better at bats. Their swing selection is much improved, as is evidenced by their 17.1% swinging strike rate, a figure well below league average."
Under Turner Ward, the Cardinals offense spiraled in 2023 and 2024, but the Cardinals made the smart choice to find a new hitting coach. They also picked just the right person to transform the offense.
Brown's plan is clearly resonating with players, and the players are buying into his approach. We'll see if they can keep up this hot stretch.
