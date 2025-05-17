Cardinals Should Extend Promising Young Catcher After Hot Start
The St. Louis Cardinals are riding high, having won 11 of their last 12 games and reached a season-high five games over .500 with a 10-3 win over the Kansas City Royals on Friday night.
Leading the way for St. Louis was catcher-turned designated hitter Ivan Herrera. He picked up three hits and had four RBI, with his biggest hit coming in the top of the sixth inning when he cleared the bases with a double to make it 6-2 in favor of St. Louis.
With Herrera's recent surge, it might be time for the Cardinals to give him a contract extension.
Thus far, Herrera has arguably been St. Louis' most productive player. After returning from a severe knee injury earlier this month, he hasn't missed a beat.
Prior to the injury, he had a three-homer game against the Los Angeles Angels and hit another home run at Fenway Park against the Boston Red Sox.
The 24-year-old is hitting .419 with five home runs, 18 RBI and a 1.387 OPS. It's clear that he is a key piece of the puzzle for the future of the Cardinals and could be vital in helping the Cardinals return to being a consistent postseason contender.
He has some power from the right side of the plate and is an all-around consistent hitter. What he lacks defensively in comparison to Pedro Pages is made up for with his bat.
The Cardinals would be wise to consider giving him a contract extension in the near future.
