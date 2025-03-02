Cardinals' Nolan Arenado Reveals 2025 Expectations, Excitement To Stay In St. Louis
The St. Louis Cardinals tried all offseason long to trade third baseman Nolan Arenado. However, he rejected a trade to the Houston Astros, and they couldn't find any takers, as the teams he was interested in weren't pursuing him or already had options at third base.
As such, Arenado is likely to remain in St. Louis for 2025 and will be there until at least the trade deadline.
However, that hasn't deterred Arenado, nor has it made him unhappy in any way. In fact, Arenado expressed excitement for the 2025 season in a recent interview with MLB Network's Robert Flores.
"I expect to be in St. Louis until I'm told I'm not and I'm excited for it," Arenado said on Saturday.
Even though the Cardinals didn't deliver on the "reset" they promised their fanbase, they are a better team with Arenado at third base. Despite the change in direction by the organization, Arenado remains focused on 2025 and what he can do to help the Cardinals succeed.
Preseason projections aren't kind to the Cardinals, as they are expected by many to miss the postseason and record their second losing season in the last three years. They didn't make any moves all offseason long.
But the young core of the Cardinals can benefit from having Arenado and his veteran leadership around in 2025, and it will be interesting to see if the eight-time All-Star and 10-time Gold Glove winner can produce a bounce back season after a down year in 2024.
