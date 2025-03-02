Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals' Nolan Arenado Reveals 2025 Expectations, Excitement To Stay In St. Louis

Despite the trade rumors, Nolan Arenado isn't going anywhere anytime soon.

Curt Bishop

Feb 17, 2025; Jupiter, FL, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third base Nolan Arenado (28) laughs as he heads off to a workout station at spring training. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images
Feb 17, 2025; Jupiter, FL, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third base Nolan Arenado (28) laughs as he heads off to a workout station at spring training. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images / Jim Rassol-Imagn Images
In this story:

The St. Louis Cardinals tried all offseason long to trade third baseman Nolan Arenado. However, he rejected a trade to the Houston Astros, and they couldn't find any takers, as the teams he was interested in weren't pursuing him or already had options at third base.

As such, Arenado is likely to remain in St. Louis for 2025 and will be there until at least the trade deadline.

However, that hasn't deterred Arenado, nor has it made him unhappy in any way. In fact, Arenado expressed excitement for the 2025 season in a recent interview with MLB Network's Robert Flores.

"I expect to be in St. Louis until I'm told I'm not and I'm excited for it," Arenado said on Saturday.

Even though the Cardinals didn't deliver on the "reset" they promised their fanbase, they are a better team with Arenado at third base. Despite the change in direction by the organization, Arenado remains focused on 2025 and what he can do to help the Cardinals succeed.

Preseason projections aren't kind to the Cardinals, as they are expected by many to miss the postseason and record their second losing season in the last three years. They didn't make any moves all offseason long.

But the young core of the Cardinals can benefit from having Arenado and his veteran leadership around in 2025, and it will be interesting to see if the eight-time All-Star and 10-time Gold Glove winner can produce a bounce back season after a down year in 2024.

More MLB: Cardinals’ Nolan Arenado Reveals Thoughts On Staying In St. Louis

Published
Curt Bishop
CURT BISHOP

Curt Bishop is a freelance sports writer who graduated from Maryville University of St. Louis with a Bachelor of Arts degree in the field of Communication and currently writes as a contributor for various platforms covering Major League Baseball. Curt’s work includes covering trade and free agency predictions, as well as rumors and news.

Home/St. Louis Cardinals Around MLB