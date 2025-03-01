Cardinals’ Nolan Arenado Reveals Thoughts On Staying In St. Louis
The St. Louis Cardinals had a very surprising offseason.
With all of the trade chatter, you would think there would’ve been at least one or two major moves. That wasn’t the case, though. St. Louis kept the roster pretty much intact from last season aside from a few guys like Paul Goldschmidt, Kyle Gibson, Lance Lynn, and Andrew Kittredge.
The Cardinals are in a weird spot and the 2025 season surely will be a transition. It’s John Mozeliak last year as the team’s president of baseball operations before Chaim Bloom takes over ahead of next season.
There was a lot of speculation — mainly centered around Nolan Arenado — but no blockbuster trade got done. Arenado and the majority of the team’s other veterans are in camp preparing to take the field with St. Louis in 2025.
The eight-time All-Star sat down with Sports on 4′s Tamar Sher and discussed the offseason and shared his thoughts on staying in St. Louis and his plan to get back on track in 2025.
"I'm just trying to get ready for the season, you know," Arenado said. "Nothings changed about how I'm going about it. This is how I've kind of always gone about it. Just trying to make the right strides and and get ready and prepare for the season...
"There was a lot of noise this offseason, but I'm here now. Like I said a couple of days ago, I'm just going to go as hard as I can and give everything that I've got. I would like to just be a better baseball player to help these guys get better in any way that I can. Last year wasn't something I was very proud so I'm hopeful that I can get back to being myself and be me."
The Cardinals wanted to cut costs, but if they want to have any chance at the National League Central title, they’re lucky to have Arenado.
