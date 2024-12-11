Cardinals Paul Goldschmidt Predicted To Join NL West If Yankees Sign $65M Gold Glover
St. Louis Cardinals fan favorite Paul Goldschmidt is exploring the free-agent market for the first time in his 14-year career this offseason.
After enduring his worst offensive campaign in 2024, Goldschmidt could have difficulty finding a favorable landing spot. The seven-time All-Star wants to sign with a genuine World Series contender but his regression at the plate over the three previous seasons could prevent that from happening.
Waiting to see how the first baseman's market unfolds will provide more clarity as to where Goldschmidt will sign. Perhaps after a highly coveted slugger is acquired, then Goldy will make his move.
"The first-base market is going to take some time to play out this winter," ESPN's Jesse Rogers wrote Wednesday afternoon. "Christian Walker could be the first domino. If he signs with the New York Yankees (or elsewhere), it opens the possibility of a potential reunion for Paul Goldschmidt in Arizona (Diamondbacks), according to sources."
Goldschmidt spent the first eight years of his career with the Diamondbacks before being traded to the Cardinals in 2019. Shortly after the five-time Silver Slugger left Arizona, his successor, Walker, emerged as one of the league's most prolific first basemen
Walker has batted .250 with 312 extra-base hits including 147 home runs, 443 RBIs and a .793 OPS throughout his 10-year career, during which he played for the Baltimore Orioles and Diamondbacks.
The three-time Gold Glove defender's projected market value is roughly $65 million over a three-year deal, according to Spotrac. Following the Yankees defeat in the bidding war for superstar Juan Soto, New York needs to land Pete Alonso or Walker for an upgrade at first base.
If the New York Mets re-sign Alonso, it wouldn't be shocking to see the Yankees acquire Walker, leaving Arizona with Goldschmidt as one of the top remaining first basemen on the market.
