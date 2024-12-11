Cardinals $75 Million All-Star Could Be Dealt Despite Invoking No-Trade Clause
Could the St. Louis Cardinals move one of their most valuable assets this offseason despite the fan favorite invoking his no-trade clause not too long ago?
Reducing the payroll is one of the Cardinals' top priorities this winter but with several expensive players having no-trade clauses in their contracts, clearing capital could be tricky.
However, a recent statement by an insider might highlight a possible change of mind about a St. Louis hurler's future with the organization.
"Aside from (Garret) Crochet, other starters potentially available in trades include Luis Castillo, Dylan Cease, Sonny Gray and Jesús Luzardo, according to sources," MLB.com's Mark Feinsand wrote Wednesday morning when discussing the starting pitcher's market.
Gray invoked his no-trade clause earlier this offseason. After spending one season with the Cardinals, the right-handed pitcher decided it would be best for him and his family to remain in St. Louis -- close to his home in Tennessee.
The three-time All-Star also appeared to agree with the Cardinals organization's direction. The next few seasons could extend the club's playoff drought but Gray seemed on board with the youth movement -- willing to teach and mentor.
Eliminating the remainder of Gray's backloaded $75 million contract from the payroll would greatly aid the Cardinals' rebuilding efforts. It seems doubtful he'll be dealt but things can change.
Could the Feinsand listing Gray as a potential trade chip indicate something else is brewing in the Cardinals ace's heart?
