Cardinals Rank 24th In MLB Entering 2025 Season
The St. Louis Cardinals are heading into the 2025 season with a lot of question marks. They aren't expected to be a contending team, as this year is more of a transitional year.
They didn't trade any veterans and only added one piece to their Major League roster, that being Phil Maton. The team declared a "reset" at the end of the 2024 season, but didn't take any steps towards that goal.
As such, they are ranked in the lower tier of teams in Major League Baseball. Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report has St. Louis ranked 24th out of all 30 teams.
"The Cardinals failed in their goal to get younger during the offseason, with Nolan Arenado, Sonny Gray, Erick Fedde and other veterans still on the roster after a winter of trade rumors. It's hard to start retooling until they are able to shed some of those high-priced veterans from the roster, so they are in a gray area between contention and rebuilding for now."
As Reuter explains, the Cardinals appear to be caught in the middle, which is the worst place to be, and it made for a painful offseason for the fanbase. Ultimately, a complete teardown, while not necessary, may have been less painful.
St. Louis went 83-79 last year and finished in second place in the National League Central, 10 games back of the Milwaukee Brewers. It will be interesting to see how they finish this year and if they'll end up trading some players at the deadline.
