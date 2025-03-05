Cardinals Reassign Promising Pitching Prospect To Minor League Camp
The St. Louis Cardinals failed their mission for the 2024-25 offseason. They couldn't find any takers for Nolan Arenado and held onto both Ryan Helsley and Erick Fedde, further delaying their much needed rebuild.
Thus, young players are blocked in some spots. However, they do have a few young pitching prospects that are promising and could make an impact soon.
One of them is 23-year-old right-hander Max Rajcic, who recorded the final out in Tuesday's split-squad win over the Washington Nationals. He has appeared in two games this spring, earning a win and posting a 2.25 ERA.
On Wednesday, the Cardinals announced that Rajcic had been reassigned to minor league camp.
"The Cardinals have re-assigned RHP Max Rajcic to Minor League camp," 101 ESPN St. Louis tweeted.
"The Cardinals Major League camp roster now stands at 57 players."
The Cardinals are in much better shape pitching depth-wise than they have been over the past several years. They picked up several young prospects in trades at the 2023 deadline, some of which are very close to being Major League ready.
Rajcic is likely still a few years away, but he performed well this spring for St. Louis, and he may get another look sometime in the near future. The Cardinals will certainly have chances to give their young pitchers looks at the big-league level, so it is always possible that Rajcic could find his way to the majors later in the season.
It was a small sample size, but he performed well.
