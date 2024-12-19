Cardinals Reportedly Have Discussed Potential Blockbuster Trade With Angels
The St. Louis Cardinals are on a mission to reduce payroll this winter, hoping to land younger talent to develop as the organization endures a reset.
The Cardinals are financially solid after declining several club options for 2025 and neglecting to re-sign right-handed pitcher Andrew Kittredge and seven-time All-Star Paul Goldschmidt.
However, St. Louis' favorable fiscal situation doesn't mean the club's done moving capital. A potential blockbuster trade with the American League West-rival Los Angeles Angels could be brewing.
"The Cardinals reached out to a limited number of teams they felt would fit (Nolan) Arenado’s preferences," St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Derrick Goold wrote Wednesday. "The (New York) Yankees were one of the teams. The (LA) Dodgers and (San Diego) Padres also met the profile, but the Dodgers have said they intend to have Max Muncy at third base on opening day and the Padres, according to a source, do not have the financial flexibility to add Arenado. The (Boston) Red Sox and (Houston) Astros emerged as interested parties as well, according to sources. Several other teams, including the Angels, have contacted the Cardinals. But it’s not clear if a move closer to his Southern California home is as appealing as a move up in the standings."
The Angels haven't qualified for the postseason since 2014 and being traded to a perennial contender is Arenado's top priority this winter.
Arenado grew up a Dodgers fan living in Southern California, so he might be inclined to join the Angels. The 10-time Gold Glove defender included both Los Angeles clubs on his wish list of teams he'd accept a trade to.
After recently declining a blockbuster trade to the Astros, who have made the playoffs in nine out of the last ten seasons, it's tough to imagine Arenado agreeing to be dealt to the Angels. It could be a while before the eight-time All-Star decides where to play in 2025. Perhaps St. Louis will retain him for another season.
