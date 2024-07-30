Cardinals Reportedly Trade Former First Round Pick To Rays In Exchange For Hurler
The St. Louis Cardinals not only survived the 2024 trade deadline but also emerged as a much better team that might have a shot at winning it all this year.
Of course, some difficult decisions had to be made but ultimately, the moves made were necessary, and the deals were reasonable.
The Cardinals' last move was a tough one that many probably saw coming. Fans can only hope for the best for the former St. Louis top prospect who needs a fresh start.
"Cardinals outfielder Dylan Carlson is being traded to the (Tampa Bay) Rays, per source," MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reported on Tuesday right before the deadline. "Shawn Armstrong going back to the Cardinals for Carlson, per source."
The Rays' trading for Carlson was an unexpected move. Earlier in the day, a pair of sellers were looking to trade for him, but neither of those clubs was Tampa Bay.
Carlson batted .239 with 125 extra-base hits including 34 home runs, 161 RBIs and a .699 OPS across five seasons played for St. Louis.
The 25-year-old was once thought of as a vital piece of the organization's future but with the atrocious season he's had at the plate, it was time for St. Louis to move on from him.
Armstrong, the newly acquired reliever, is a 33-year-old veteran reliever who's logged a 10-7 record with a 4.18 ERA, 344-to-114 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .250 batting average against and a 1.32 WHIP throughout 10 seasons pitched in the big leagues.
It's disappointing to see Carlson traded, knowing his potential but trading him was likely the right move. Hopefully, this new reliever can provide added depth to the bullpen.
