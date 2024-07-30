Multiple Reports Link Cardinals Slugger To Pair Of Potential Suitors; Trade Imminent
The St. Louis Cardinals only have a few hours left to negotiate with other clubs looking to trade and the club likely still has more moves to make.
The Cardinals haven't had to give up much yet but that could soon change. With the club still looking to trade for a reliever, there's a chance St. Louis players could be dealt.
Multiple reports have linked a Cardinals outfielder to a pair of potential trade partners, making a deal more probable. Hopefully, St. Louis will receive a reliever in return.
"The (Washington) Nationals and (Los Angeles) Angels appear to be the two teams most interested in Dylan Carlson, per source," Mark Feinsand reported on Tuesday. "The Cardinals are expected to deal him today, but his destination is still unclear. Logically, the Cardinals could use Carlson to get Dylan Floro from the Nats or Luis García from the Angels. A little more than three hours until the Deadline."
Carlson is on the trade block and the Nationals and Angels appear to be the two most likely suitors. Having multiple sources link him to both clubs makes it all the more likely he's dealt to either one.
The 25-year-old has been on a steady decline since his peak performance in 2021 when he batted .266 with 53 extra-base hits including 18 home runs, 65 RBIs, and a .780 OPS in 149 games played for the Cardinals.
It's disappointing to see the former first-round draft pick's performance decline over the last few seasons. One thing's for sure, though, with this recent news -- the Cardinals have moved on from Carlson.
Let's hope St. Louis can acquire García or Floro, who has been linked to the Cardinals on a separate occasion as well.
