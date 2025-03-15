Cardinals Roster Is Set Up Well For Deadline Sale After Signing $2 Million Reliever
The St. Louis Cardinals finally signed a free agent this offseason on Thursday when they gave right-hander Phil Maton a one-year, $2 million contract. St. Louis once again has a very strong bullpen heading into 2025.
Aside from the Maton signing, however, the Cardinals didn't accomplish much. They were unable to trade Nolan Arenado and failed to trade All-Star closer Ryan Helsley to a contending team.
But with the Cardinals not expected to contend, we may see them make some moves at the deadline. In fact, the roster is set up perfectly for them to be sellers at this year's deadline.
Maton is not the only player on an expiring contract. Helsley is set to enter free agency after the 2025 season, and there have been no talks of a contract extension. Right-hander Erick Fedde is also entering the final year of his contract.
Last season at the deadline, rental pitchers required hefty returns, and teams looking to make a push at the trade deadline could very well decide to go for one of the three expiring hurlers on the Cardinals roster.
Teams tend to overpay at the deadline, and this represents a great chance for the Cardinals to restock their farm system with more young talent and truly begin their promised "reset."
This year should not be about trying to build the best possible roster to make a push for the postseason, as even if they do add, they won't be able to compete with the likes of the Los Angeles Dodgers.
