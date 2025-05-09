Cardinals Should Be Sellers At Trade Deadline To Set Up Future
The St. Louis Cardinals have won five consecutive games and climbed back to the .500 mark. However, while they have performed well at home, it's a different story on the road.
At 19-19, the Cardinals still aren't sure if they are going to be buyers or sellers at the trade deadline. If they buy, they likely won't do anything crazy.
President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak states that how the team plays will determine what they do.
"We hope we’re in a position where we’re adding to our club. But if we’re not, we have a lot of exciting pieces that teams would value as we get closer to July 31," Mozeliak said. "Time will tell. But I think it’s a fun team to watch, I think it’s entertaining. And I hope we have to make some really hard decisions."
However, buying would be a major mistake. Instead, the Cardinals should look to sell, even if they are in the mix.
They have several pitchers that are on expiring contracts such as Ryan Helsley, Phil Maton, Steven Matz, Miles Mikolas and Erick Fedde. Helsley and Maton could bring back solid returns to set them up well for the future.
Selling would also be consistent with what the Cardinals are trying to do, which is reset rather than contend. Instead of focusing on 2025, the focus needs to be on 2026 and beyond.
Chaim Bloom will take over for Mozeliak at the end of the year, and he needs to have a clean slate to be able to implement the necessary changes.
More MLB: Insider Addresses Cardinals All-Star’s Potential Availability