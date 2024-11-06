Cardinals Should Target Dodgers Playoff Hero As Possible Sonny Gray Replacement
The St. Louis Cardinals got good news on Tuesday when it was reported by Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that right-hander Sonny Gray was open to remaining with the team despite their upcoming rebuild.
In all likelihood, the ace will be a Cardinal in 2025. However, in the event that they get an offer they can't refuse or Gray chooses to waive his no-trade clause, there needs to be a backup plan in place.
This is where Los Angeles Dodgers playoff hero Walker Buehler comes in. If Gray is traded, St. Louis should make an attempt to sign the veteran right-hander.
Buehler had a disappointing regular season, going 1-6 with a 5.38 ERA and even landing back on the injured list with a hip issue following his return from Tommy John surgery. However, he turned things around in the postseason.
Following a six-run outing in Game 3 of the NLDS, he delivered scoreless starts in the NLCS and World Series, even closing out the clinching Game 5 against the New York Yankees. Buehler proved he can still pitch in the postseason and shine when the lights are at their brightest.
Even with the Cardinals cutting costs and lowering their payroll for 2025, Buehler shouldn't be too expensive, depending on how much salary is cleared out this winter. But if Gray goes, Buehler should be on their radar.
As of now, Gray appears likely to stay, but it would be smart for St. Louis to have a backup plan.
