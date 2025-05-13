Cardinals Trade Deadline Strategy Now Unclear With 9-Game Win Streak
There are still a few months to go until this year's trade deadline, as it does not occur until July 31 at 6 p.m. Eastern Time. But it's not too early to start thinking about what could take place this summer.
The St. Louis Cardinals were expected to be surefire sellers after a 14-19 start. However, things aren't quite as clear now.
The team has won nine consecutive games for the first time since September of 2021. That year, their streak reached a franchise record 17 games.
St. Louis is now back in contention and only one game behind the first place Chicago Cubs in the National League Central. Fans may be torn on what they want to see the team do this summer.
On one hand, they are in the mix, and while a lot could change between now and July, teams in the race typically add to their rosters. However, they have a lot of pieces that fellow contending teams may show interest in.
All-Star closer Ryan Helsley is in the final year of his contract, and he is also coming off of a career year in which he saved 49 games, setting a Cardinals franchise record.
Regardless of where the Cardinals are in the standings, Helsley will fetch them some very solid prospects in return. In a sense, the Cardinals may have to balance contending with their plans of a "reset."
Other intriguing pieces include Phil Maton, Erick Fedde and Steven Matz, all of whom have performed well to start the year and are on expiring contracts. Even if the Cardinals are in the race, they'll likely receive calls about some of these pieces.
