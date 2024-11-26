Cardinals Trade Pitch Sends Nolan Arenado & Ryan Helsley To AL East In 5-Player Swap
The St. Louis Cardinals entered this offseason with the trade market in mind as the front office aims to slash payroll and open room on the big-league roster.
Following three-time All-Stars Sonny Gray and Willson Contreras' decisions to remain in St. Louis through 2025, the Cardinals are left with Nolan Arenado and Ryan Helsley as the two most likely trade candidates this winter.
In what would be a shocking blockbuster, the Cardinals fan favorites have been linked to an American League East rival in a five-player swap stunner.
"The Cardinals trade two of their top trade candidates to land some prospects," FanSided's Thomas Gauvain wrote Tuesday morning. "Red Sox receive: third baseman Nolan Arenado, right-handed pitcher Ryan Helsley, RHP Gordon Graceffo, $15 million . Cardinals receive: shortstop Yoeilin Cespedes and RHP Richard Fitts."
Although unlikely, Gauvain's trade proposal would provide the Cardinals with two top prospects from the Red Sox farm system -- Cespedes ranked No. 7 and Fitts No. 13.
"Cespedes, still only 19, slashed .319/.400/.615 in rookie ball last year and he had five home runs in only 91 plate appearances," Gauvain continued. "He's an advanced hitter for his age, and he is currently playing shortstop, though he best profiles as a third or second baseman down the road. Richard Fitts features a fastball that touches 98 MPH and sits around 94 MPH. His slider and changeup are his best secondary pitches. Fitts appears best suited as a back-end starter or a bulk reliever. He made his major league debut last year, and he started four games, threw 20.2 innings, and finished with a 1.74 ERA."
The decision to trade Arenado and Helsley will not be made lightly. Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak will only deal them if a profitable deal is on the table.
Although Cespedes and Fitts would be solid additions to St. Louis' farm system, the Cardinals will likely require more in return if they trade their single-season saves leader and potential future Hall of Fame third baseman this winter.
