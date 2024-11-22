Cardinals Two-Time All-Star Reportedly 'As Good As Gone'; Blue Jays Listed As Suitors
The St. Louis Cardinals are expected to be involved in the trade market this winter and it's only a matter of time before fan favorites' contracts are shopped.
Cardinals five-time Silver Slugger Nolan Arenado is among the names likely to be traded this offseason. However, he hasn't exercised his no-trade clause yet and some think he might want to remain in St. Louis for another season.
Although the Cardinals have a chance to retain Arenado, another beloved St. Louis veteran already has one foot out the door and could soon be dealt to the Toronto Blue Jays.
"Closer Ryan Helsley is as good as gone, but where?," ESPN's Jeff Passan wrote Friday morning when discussing the Cardinals' offseason agenda. "The perfect transaction: Trade closer Ryan Helsley to Toronto."
Helsley posted a 7-4 record with a 2.04 ERA, 79-to-23 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .210 batting average against, a 1.10 WHIP and a league-leading, franchise record-setting 49 saves in 66 1/3 innings pitched for the Cardinals this season.
The 30-year-old flamethrower is the reigning National League Reliever of the Year and is expected to receive a generous raise this winter during his final year of arbitration -- estimated to increase from $3.8 million in 2024 to $8.1 million for 2025.
The Blue Jays are in desperate need of a reliable closing pitcher after right-handed pitcher Jordan Romano's painful 2024 campaign in which he logged a 1-2 record with a 6.59 ERA, 13-to-4 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .286 batting average against and a 1.46 WHIP in only 13 2/3 innings pitched -- several injuries caused his lack of playing time.
The two-time All-Star would be a solid fit for the Blue Jays. However, Toronto doesn't have the most robust farm system, so a deal with the Cardinals, who are looking for a decent prospect package in return for Helsley, might be tricky.
