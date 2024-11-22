Cardinals-Astros Blockbuster Trade Proposal Sends Alex Bregman Replacement To Houston
The St. Louis Cardinals announced shortly after the season ended that several players' contracts will be shopped this winter as the front office looks to trim payroll.
St. Louis catcher Willson Contreras and ace Sonny Gray have invoked the no-trade clauses in their contracts for 2025, leaving Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak with fewer logical options to deal this winter for future investments.
A Cardinals fan favorite who hasn't declared whether he wants to remain with the 11-time World Series champions has been linked to the Houston Astros as a potential trade destination.
"If (Alex) Bregman walks, then perhaps a deal for (Nolan) Arenado is a possibility," CBS Sports' Dayn Perry wrote Thursday morning when discussing the Astros' offseason agenda. "The Cardinals are seeking out potential trade partners for the veteran third baseman and Arenado may be amenable to approving a trade to an established contender like Houston."
This isn't the first time Arenado has been linked to the Astros this offseason. There's a solid chance Bregman seeks a more lucrative contract elsewhere, opening room for the five-time Silver Slugger to join Houston and its hitter-friendly ballpark.
"He's still aces with the glove but the bat may be in decline," Perry continued. "That said, Arenado lives and dies with power to the pull side and the Crawford Boxes could aid him on that front. Trading for him is complicated by a no-trade clause and layers of deferred money, but the remaining commitment isn't an onerous one."
Arenado's contract expires after the 2027 season, with roughly $74 million remaining. Although the Cardinals would ideally prefer to remove the six-time Platinum Glove defender's contract from the payroll, they've already cleared plenty of room by declining Keynan Middleton, Kyle Gibson and Lance Lynn's club options for next season.
Some think Arenado's lack of action regarding his no-trade clause could indicate his desire to remain in St. Louis despite joining them in 2021 under the false hope of winning a World Series. If the eight-time All-Star requests to be dealt, Houston could make sense -- only if Bregman walks.
More MLB: Ex-Cardinals Fan Favorite Predicted To Return In 2025 As Rockies Lead-Off Hitter