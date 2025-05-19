Cardinals Writer Cautions Against Team Buying At Trade Deadline
The St. Louis Cardinals are playing well, having recently just put together a 7-2 road trip and moved to five games above the .500 mark.
They return home 26-21 and just two games back of the first place Chicago Cubs in the National League Central.
So far, the Cardinals have outperformed expectations. They were not expected to be a contending team this year, and while the season is still relatively young, they are currently right in the thick of the race.
This could ultimately alter their approach at the trade deadline, depending on what they decide to do. However, Lynn Worthy of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch cautions against the idea that the team should be buyers.
The idea that the Cardinals might look to add pieces this summer is pure poppycock. Not only would that be them falling back into their old patterns, but it’d also directly contradict the direction they charted and set out upon as soon as last season ended," Worthy writes.
"That would smack of an organization that made a hard decision that many fans found unpopular last fall and then caved less than a year later to the inevitable criticism and pressure."
While this doesn't necessarily mean that the Cardinals should be sellers, especially if they are in contention, buying wouldn't be the best approach for this team.
Even if they contend, the focus needs to be on the future and letting young players have their opportunities. They also are low on pitching in the farm system, so restocking the farm would be a good idea.
We'll see what they decide to do.
More MLB: Could Dodgers Steal Shocking Pitcher From Cardinals In Desperate Trade?