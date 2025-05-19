Could Dodgers Steal Shocking Pitcher From Cardinals In Desperate Trade?
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been destroyed with pitching injuries for another season. Roki Sasaki and Tyler Glasnow sit on the injured list. Blake Snell was recently transferred from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL, further digging the Dodgers in a hole.
These injuries are catching up to the Dodgers rather quickly, but Los Angeles isn't the kind of team to sit on its hands in a situation like this. The Dodgers are likely going to be very aggressive at adding pitching at the trade deadline and they may look to land a deal with the St. Louis Cardinals.
While the Cardinals have pitchers like Sonny Gray and Erick Fedde who make sense as trade candidates, the Dodgers could take a chance on the veteran righty Miles Mikolas.
Mikolas would practically be free to acquire, in terms of prospect capital, as long as the Dodgers were willing to pay his entire salary for the rest of the season. That's the selling point for Los Angeles. They would get a potential No. 4 or No. 5 starter without losing any marquee prospects.
Mikolas has pitched surprisingly well this season, despite an outcry for the Cardinals to cut ties with him. On the season, the righty has made nine starts and been supremely competitive in eight of them. He's allowed two runs or less in six of his nine starts this season.
Mikolas wouldn't work with the Dodgers once they're healthy, but at this rate, there's no guarantee they get healthy. Having a solid, consistent arm like Mikolas would be huge for the Dodgers.
For the Cardinals, it would clear a spot on the roster for a prospect pitcher, and it would clear a good chunk of money off the payroll.
