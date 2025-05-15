Cardinals Writer Declares It's Time For Fans To Return To Busch Stadium
The St. Louis Cardinals have been surging since starting the season 14-19. Since a 9-3 loss to the New York Mets on May 2, St. Louis has gone 10-1 in their last 11 games.
Sadly, for much of this season, Busch Stadium hasn't exactly been as full as it used to be. For so many years, fans packed the stadium and created a sea of red that was ready to cheer on the Cardinals, but with their struggles, attendance declined.
However, despite fans frustrations with ownership and management, Thomas Gauvain of Redbird Rants believes that the time has finally come for fans to start packing Busch Stadium again.
"Fans have proven that they aren't happy with the front office and the DeWitt family these last few years by not showing up in person to baseball games. However, it's time for the fans to return to Busch Stadium. The Cardinals are winning, and that alone is the best medicine for an apathetic fan base," Gauvain writes.
"The players deserve fan support, and a heavily attended home stand will only further help the club's success."
After being labeled as surefire sellers prior to 2025 and early on in the season, the Cardinals may be playing their way into buyer's territory. With their recent hot stretch, fans may decide that it's time to come back to the ballpark.
A full Busch Stadium, as Gauvain notes, will only further energize the team. There are exciting young players on this roster, and they are making the most of their opportunities.
