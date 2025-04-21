Cardinals Writer Defends Team's Coaching Staff Following Brutal Weekend vs. Mets
The St. Louis Cardinals were dealt a tough blow over the weekend. After reaching .500 thanks to a series win over the Houston Astros, their momentum went down the drain as they were swept in four games by the New York Mets.
St. Louis now owns a record of 9-13, sitting four games back of the first place Chicago Cubs in the National League Central division.
Manager Oli Marmol has rightfully been the subject of some criticism over the past several years. However, Katie Woo of The Athletic correctly pointed out that Marmol and his coaching staff have the right approach when it comes to developing players.
"No, a four-game sweep is certainly not ideal. But for Oli Marmol & his staff, making sure their players are developing takes precedent — and they’ve had to change their coaching approach to do so. It’s not easy, but it’s what they believe is best long-term for player & org," Woo posted on X.
An important thing to remember about 2025 is that the Cardinals are not expected to be a contending team. This year is mainly about development and making sure young players get their fair share of playing time, while also learning things about the game.
While there are plenty of veterans on the roster, St. Louis also has a very young team, and Woo correcrly pointed out that there will be growing pains. Criticism is fair, but the goal for the 2025 Cardinals isn't necessarily contention.
The young players on the roster are the future of the organization, and making sure they develop properly and set the team up well for 2026 and beyond is important.