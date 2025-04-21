Cardinals Superstar Avoided Any Serious Injury
The St. Louis Cardinals took the field on Sunday without one of their best players but it sounds like everything is alright.
Nolan Arenado was not in the lineup for the Cardinals on Sunday but Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch shared on Monday that he's fine and could've been used on Sunday if needed.
"Nolan Arenado had some bruising after being struck on the forearm by a pitch Saturday but he was able to contribute if needed Sunday," Goold said. "(Oli Marmol) scripted off days for most of the everyday players at some point on this road trip and Sunday was previously picked as Arenado’s break."
St. Louis will return to the field on Monday night against the Atlanta Braves and it wouldn't be too big of a shock to see Arenado take the field. That part is just speculation, though, as the lineup hasn't been shared as of writing.
Arenado has been great for the Cardinals so far this season after a wild roller coaster of an offseason. So far this season he has appeared in 20 games and is slashing .288/.395/.452 with two home runs, 10 RBIs, six doubles, one stolen base, and has 21 total base hits on the season to this point.
There's been a lot of wild speculation about him even since the season started, although most of it seems unfounded. He's been great to begin the season and St. Louis will need him to help the club bounce back.
More MLB: Cardinals Expert ‘Worried’ About 26-Year-Old Slugger