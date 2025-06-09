Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals Writer Urges John Mozeliak To Pull Page Out Of 2011 Book

The Cardinals have some logjams they need to address.

Curt Bishop

Feb 26, 2021; Jupiter, Florida, USA; A general view of the St. Louis Cardinals logo on the stadium at Roger Dean Stadium during spring training workouts. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
Feb 26, 2021; Jupiter, Florida, USA; A general view of the St. Louis Cardinals logo on the stadium at Roger Dean Stadium during spring training workouts. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images / Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
In this story:

The St. Louis Cardinals are going to be an interesting team to watch this year at the trade deadline. They have several players on expiring contracts that teams will want.

However, they are also in contention, and throwing away the season by trading off every expiring asset wouldn't be wise. They could potentially look to make moves in both directions to balance winning with rebuilding.

But it's unclear what they will do at the trade deadline. Outgoing President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak has made several deadline moves.

Josh Jacobs of Redbird Rants urged Mozeliak to get creative and pull a page out of his 2011 book when he traded Colby Rasmus to clear out a logjam.

"What if the Cardinals traded one of their young bats like Nolan Gorman or Jordan Walker at the deadline to pursue a needed upgrade, knowing that names like Alec Burleson and Thomas Saggese can backfill?" Jacobs wrote.

"What if the Cardinals dealt a veteran starter like Erick Fedde or Miles Mikolas to a contender in order to bring in bullpen help or whatever other needs emerge?"

The Cardinals have several young players waiting in the wings that are stuck in Memphis looking for MLB opportunities. A trade of Gorman or Walker would allow them to open up a spot for Saggese.

A trade of a veteran starter would allow them to open a rotation spot for Michael McGreevy permanently.

It will certainly be interesting to see how St. Louis operates at this year's deadline.

More MLB: Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw Called Out 'Bush League' Cardinals

Published
Curt Bishop
CURT BISHOP

Curt Bishop is a freelance sports writer who graduated from Maryville University of St. Louis with a Bachelor of Arts degree in the field of Communication and currently writes as a contributor for various platforms covering Major League Baseball. Curt’s work includes covering trade and free agency predictions, as well as rumors and news.

Home/St. Louis Cardinals Around MLB