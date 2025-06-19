Cardinals Writer Urges Team To Buy And Sell At Trade Deadline
The St. Louis Cardinals came into Thursday's doubleheader against the Chicago White Sox just three games above the .500 mark and in fourth place in the National League Central, seven games out of first.
They seemed to have played their way into buyer's territory after a red-hot month of May, but they have come back down to earth a bit in June, so they may be better off selling at the deadline rather than buying.
However, Mason Keith of Redbird Rants believes there is a world where the Cardinals can do both, and he proposed the idea of St. Louis combining the approaches of 2023 and 2024 this year.
"By combining the deadline approach from 2023 and 2024, the Cardinals can use two different strategies that become a win/win scenario for the front office and for fans. The organization can move on from veteran players who are not going to be a part of the future core, and can in return receive young cost-prospects who will develop and become contributors to the next core," Keith wrote.
This would not be a bad approach for St. Louis. They could move on from players that won't be back in 2026, but also build for the future and not necessarily throw in the towel on 2025.
This would also allow more young players to be given the runway that others were promised at the start of the season. It will certainly be interesting to see what approach the Cardinals take this year at the deadline.
