Diamondbacks Listed As Possible Fit For Cardinals $12 Million Former MVP
The St. Louis Cardinals improved drastically in 2024 after losing 91 games in 2023 and finishing in last place in the National League Central. However, it wasn't enough to reach the postseason, as St. Louis finished 83-79 and in a distant second place behind the Milwaukee Brewers.
Now, the Cardinals will look to do a soft rebuild, which will include them cutting costs and not pursuing free agents this winter. This means that slugger and former NL MVP Paul Goldschmidt will not be back in 2025.
Aaron Hughes of Sports Illustrated proposed the idea of Goldschmidt leaving St. Louis and returning to the Arizona Diamondbacks, the team the Cardinals acquired him from before the 2019 season.
"When Goldschmidt was traded to the St. Louis Cardinals before 2019 fans were devastated. While the team received a large return for the franchise first baseman, the loss of such an iconic figure who was on track to get his number in the rafters sent shockwaves through the Diamondbacks space," Hughes wrote.
"Now, six seasons after the D-backs sent Goldschmidt away, they have a chance to reunite."
Losing Goldschmidt isn't going to hurt the Cardinals too much, as they have already declared that 2025 will be a year in which they don't prioritize contending. Goldschmidt also had a down year in 2024.
While he hit 22 home runs and stole 11 bases, Goldschmidt slashed .245/.302/.414 and had a .716 OPS. He could ideally replace Christian Walker if the Diamondbacks are unable to keep their Gold Glove first baseman.
The Cardinals also have already handed the reins over to Willson Contreras at first base.
