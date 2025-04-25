Ex-Cardinals 8x Gold Glove Winner Added To MLB The Show 25
The St. Louis Cardinals are off to a rough start in 2025. Through their first 25 games of the year, they are 10-15 and now return home after a 1-6 road trip against the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves.
However, there are still certain things that Cardinals fans can look forward to. Some young players are quietly performing quite well and giving fans a glimpse into what the future could look like in St. Louis.
But on Friday, Cardinals fans got a little surprise. Fan-favorite Scott Rolen, who helped guide the Cardinals to two National League pennants and two World Series titles was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2023. The seven-time All-Star was just added to the hit video game MLB The Show 25.
MLB The Show announced the news on X.
Unfortunately, Rolen is shown in his Philadelphia Phillies threads, but it's still an exciting development for Cardinals fans who play MLB The Show.
Rolen was acquired from Philadelphia in 2002 at the trade deadline and quickly endeared himself to Cardinals fans. He was a key part of the 2004 World Series squad that won 105 games during the regular season.
In addition, Rolen helped the Cardinals win their 10th World Series title in 2006. He was with the team until January of 2008, when he was traded to the Toronto Blue Jays.
After being elected to the Hall of Fame, Rolen chose to have a Cardinals hat on his plaque.
While the team is struggling, Cardinals fans will get a nice blast from the past with the newest addition to MLB The Show.
