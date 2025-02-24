Ex-Cardinals All-Star Pitcher Could Return To Mets After Sean Manaea Injury
The St. Louis Cardinals were quiet this offseason. They were attempting to trade Nolan Arenado, but that didn't come to pass and likely won't until at least the trade deadline.
No free agents were signed to the big-league roster either, so it was a frustrating offseason for Cardinals fans.
There are a few former Cardinals that remain unsigned as spring training progresses, however. One of them is left-hander Jose Quintana, who was with the team in 2022.
With Sean Manaea out for the foreseeable future due to an oblique injury, the former Cardinal may have an opening to return to the New York Mets this winter.
"Manaea had been feeling discomfort in his right side from the early days of camp, but it became more acute recently, prompting the Mets to send him for an MRI. That revealed the strain.," Anthony DiComo reported.
"The Mets plan to shut Manaea down for around two weeks, before restarting his spring progression. If all goes well, Manaea could return by mid- or late April."
Quintana was acquired at the trade deadline from the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2022. He even started the opener of the National League Wild Card Series against the Philadelphia Phillies that year.
After the Cardinals fell short, Quintana signed a two-year, $26 million contract with the Mets and helped guide them to the NLCS last year, dominating the Phillies in Game 4 of the NLDS.
With Manaea out, the Mets would be wise to try and bring back the former Cardinal.
