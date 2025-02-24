Cardinals Could Be ‘Open’ To $7.5 Million Last-Second Trade
The St. Louis Cardinals didn’t make any game-changing trades throughout the offseason but that doesn’t mean that they are done.
There’s still roughly one month until Opening Day. The Cardinals have a lot of talent — thanks in large part to the fact that they didn’t get trades done — but could a move still be on the way?
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch’s Derrick Goold shared that a trade involving Erick Fedde is still possible.
“Fedde changed jerseys, but, it turns out, not entirely his situation,” Goold said. “The potential for a trade lingers. The Cardinals have said they want to maintain their pitching depth to begin the spring. But, as games begin, they remain open to adjusting payroll, acquiring talent for the future and clearing playing time for young players, such as starter Michael McGreevy.
“Other teams believe the Cardinals will be open to discussing a trade, sources have said, and the questions are only when and for how much. Spring’s inevitable injuries could create a market.”
Fedde is going to make $7.5 million in 2025 which is completely affordable for pretty much any team. It’s not a shock that there is still speculation involving Fedde.
The Cardinals were in the mix for a playoff spot around the trade deadline last year. They needed more pitching so they went out and acquired Fedde from the Chicago White Sox. Overall, Fedde finished the season with a 3.30 ERA across 31 total starts.
More MLB: Why Cardinals-Astros Nolan Arenado Blockbuster Seems Unlikely