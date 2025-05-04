Ex-Cardinals Pitcher Listed As Marlins Biggest Weakness
The St. Louis Cardinals have made some bad trades over the past several years. The most recent one that sticks out was the deal that send Tommy Edman to the Los Angeles Dodgers, where he would win National League Championship Series MVP honors.
Another deal that sticks out was the December 2017 trade for Marcell Ozuna. St. Louis gave the Miami Marlins Zac Gallen and Sandy Alcantara.
However, Alcantara isn't off to a very good start with the Marlins in 2025. His struggles are certainly hurting his trade stock. Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report listed Alcantara as Miami's biggest weakness despite also preaching patience.
"After missing all of last season while recovering from Tommy John surgery, Alcantara has been a shell of his former self. His first two outings were respectable, but he has a line of 16.1 IP, 21 H, 20 ER, 13 BB, 8 K over his last four appearances, not even surviving three innings against the Phillies or Dodgers. He was supposed to be the pitcher of note on this year's trade block, but they probably couldn't give him away right now," Miller wrote.
The former Cardinal has made two All-Star appearances and won a Cy Young with Miami. However, he is 2-3 to start the year and owns an 8.31 ERA in six starts.
He was expected to be traded at the deadline, and that could still happen. But he'll need to turn things around to regain his status as the top starting pitcher available in July.
