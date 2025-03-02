Ex-Cardinals Pitching Prospect Criticizes Team's Player Development System
The St. Louis Cardinals did not accomplish anything this offseason. They promised their fans a reset, which many assumed would include trading certain players.
However, no moves were made that directly impacted the Major League roster.
Left-hander Connor Thomas, who was ranked the No. 17 prospect in the organization in 2023, was claimed by the Milwaukee Brewers in the Rule 5 Draft last December.
Thomas never reached the Major Leagues with St. Louis and now gets a fresh start with a division rival.
The young left-hander recently stated in an interview that he was unimpressed by St. Louis' player development system.
"There were no tweaks, nothing like that, nothing of this. A great organization, and I enjoyed my time over there, but I'm happy to be with a team that's, on the coaching side of it, doing a little more for me," Thomas said.
At the beginning of the offseason, St. Louis made clear that they needed to revamp their player development system, which had fallen well behind the times.
This could explain exactly what Thomas was talking about in his interview. Despite outspending the small-market Brewers significantly, Milwaukee is lightyears ahead of St. Louis in terms of player development, which could stand to reason why the Brewers have been a better team in recent years.
Milwaukee traded Corbin Burnes last year, but still managed to run away with the National League Central, finishing 10 games ahead of St. Louis. This was thanks in large part to their young core.
We'll see if the Cardinals can learn anything from this.
