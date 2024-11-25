Former Cardinals Outfielder Listed As 'Boom-Or-Bust' Free Agent
The St. Louis Cardinals have a lot of former players that are currently out on the free agent market, though they themselves won't be active in free agency.
The team is entering a "reset" period, which indicates that they are rebuilding to a certain degree. They could trade away some players this offseason as opposed to adding from outside the organization.
Former Cardinals outfielder Tyler O'Neill is on the market for the first time in his career after a resurgent 2024 season with the Boston Red Sox.
Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report lists him as a player that could be "boom-or-bust."
"If all a team wants is a guy who can hit the crud out of the ball, it could do worse than Tyler O'Neill.
His 1980s-action-star physique isn't merely for aesthetics. He's always been an effective slugger when he's been healthy, and especially so in 2024. By isolated power, he was the fifth-best power hitter of the year," Rymer wrote.
"There tend to be long stretches when O'Neill is either absent or invisible.
Time on the injured list is a fact of life for him in any given season, and that isn't likely to change as he gets into his 30s. He's otherwise prone to long-lasting slumps. For example, he hit just .213 with a 37.0 strikeout percentage in May and June of this year."
The key for O'Neill is to stay healthy. Even though he bounced back with Boston, the former Cardinals outfielder made three trips to the IL, which likely hurts his stock this winter.
But if he can stay healthy and replicate his 2024 performance, he could be a major steal for whoever signs him in free agency.
Unfortunately, the Cardinals will likely stay away from him this winter.
