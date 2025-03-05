Insider Calls Keeping $8.2 Million All-Star Closer 'A Risk' For Cardinals
The St. Louis Cardinals claimed they were going to have a "reset" season, and many assumed this meant several players would be traded to clear space for young players.
However, the fans were misled by the organization. No moves were made this offseason, and young players are still blocked.
Perhaps the biggest mistake St. Louis made was not trading All-Star closer Ryan Helsley. Instead of committing to the reset, they changed their strategy, hoping to compete despite a lackluster roster.
Now, they have risked Helsley struggling or being injured, which would diminish his value.
Katie Woo of The Athletic agrees with the notion that it's a dangerous game.
"Could St. Louis still trade Helsley before the deadline if they are out of contention? Of course, but a decline in either health or performance would diminish some of his value. The Cardinals would also lose leverage, as players who are traded at the deadline are not eligible for a qualifying offer, which would lower Helsley’s projected value," Woo wrote.
"Not trading Helsley is a big risk to take when it comes to maximizing a return. Evidently, the Cardinals felt keeping the club somewhat competitive was more important."
The Cardinals still have a little time to trade Helsley and capitalize on his value now, but it appears that they will keep him until the trade deadline.
Ultimately, the proposed reset still hasn't taken place yet, and the Cardinals remain stuck in the middle. We'll see if they can get a good return for Helsley at the deadline.
