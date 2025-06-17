Red Sox Blockbuster Trade Puts Cardinals Under Microscope In Future
The St. Louis Cardinals have fallen on hard times in the month of June. After a red-hot May, they have come back down to earth and fallen to seven games back in the National League Central.
Their trade deadline strategy is unclear at the present moment, but their recent struggles suggest they might take the sell route rather than add to the team.
John Mozeliak will step down and give way to Chaim Bloom at the end of 2025. While with the Boston Red Sox, Bloom promised that the now-departed Rafael Devers would be their third baseman of the future after extending him.
However, Mark Powell of FanSided pointed out that Bloom will be under some pressure in St. Louis if he finds himself in a similar situation.
"Whoever the next Cardinal is to sign a long-term extension – let's suggest Masyn Winn, perhaps – is Bloom open to the same concession? What if Wynn wants to play shortstop into the distant future, but the Cardinals are unsure of how he'll progress defensively into his 30's?" Powell writes.
The Cardinals already have been able to move Willson Contreras to first base in the middle of a big contract. That move has worked out just fine.
Ultimately, it depends on how a certain player reacts to a position change, and that doesn't necessarily fall on Bloom's shoulders.
But it wouldn't be good optics if the Cardinals found themselves in a similar spot to the Red Sox right now. Still, Contreras' move to first base is proof that not every situation will turn out wrong if a player is asked to switch positions.
