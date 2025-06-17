Should Cardinals Promote Red-Hot 23-Year-Old To Add Spark?
The St. Louis Cardinals could use a some sort of boost right now.
It has been a hard week for the Cardinals. St. Louis has lost seven of eight games and has seen its spot in the standings start to slip. Now, the Cardinals are three games out of a National League Wild Card spot. There's plenty of time left, but things did get a little harder this weekend as the San Francisco Giants acquired Rafael Devers from the Boston Red Sox.
San Francisco currently has the No. 2 Wild Card spot and just got one of the top sluggers in the game.
The Cardinals can't let things slip too far. The offense has sputtered recently so it wouldn't hurt to add some sort of influx of talent into the mix. One guy who should be considered, although positionally it may be difficult, is 23-year-old infielder Thomas Saggese.
Saggese had a cup of coffee at the big league level earlier in the season and slashed .341/.364/.512 with one homer and seven RBIs in 14 games. In the minors this season, he has slashed .312/.398/.427 with four homers, 21 RBIs, five stolen bases, and six doubles in 40 games.
Positionally, it would be tough. But, the Cardinals could use a spark. Saggese could be that.
The Cardinals are already having trouble getting at-bats for everyone and calling up Saggese would complicate matters further, but St. Louis needs to get creative and not let the season get out of hand.
