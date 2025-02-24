Inside The Cardinals

Royals Listed As Possible Fit For $7.5 Million Cardinals Veteran

The Cardinals need to do something.

Sep 25, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Erick Fedde (12) delivers a pitch in the eighth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
The St. Louis Cardinals were unable to trade Nolan Arenado this offseason. However, that doesn't mean that they won't be able to make some other moves.

According to Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, rival teams are getting the sense that St. Louis is willing to shop right-hander Erick Fedde.

This may be their last chance to add some young prospects to their mix before the start of the 2025 season. He's owed just $7.5 million this year, and it is the final year on his contract.

Jackson Roberts of Sports Illustrated proposed the idea of the Kansas City Royals taking a look at the veteran right-hander.

"This could be a perfect excuse for the Royals to eliminate competition for the last rotation spot altogether. When none of the options are ideal, why settle for any of them? Fedde is clearly superior to Bubic and Marsh, and Kansas City shouldn't have to decimate the farm system to get him," Roberts wrote on Monday.

Fedde won't bring back a massive haul, but the Cardinals can at least land a decent prospect or two to help them build for the future and officially kick off their proposed "reset."

With several young pitchers emerging in the system, it doesn't make sense for St. Louis to keep Fedde beyond the 2025 season, so shopping him now may not be a bad idea as they try to assess what they have for 2026 and beyond.

We'll see if the Cardinals decide to make this deal.

