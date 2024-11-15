Yankees, Dodgers Listed As Suitors For Cardinals Star Reportedly Worth $100 Million

Inside The Cardinals

Apr 16, 2023; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; A general view of the St. Louis Cardinals scoreboard as a plane passes by during the seventh inning of a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images
The St. Louis Cardinals are rebuilding and that usually means valuable players will be dealt from the roster to give the front office payroll flexibility.

With next season gearing up to be the Cardinals' third consecutive down year, now might be the right time to shop several players' contracts.

Despite having a record-breaking season in 2024, a St. Louis hurler has been placed on the trade block and several World Series contenders have been listed as potential landing spots.

"A relative bargain for $3.8 million in 2024, when he posted numerous career-best numbers and finished a National League-most 62 games, (Ryan) Helsley is projected to make $8.1 million after being arbitration-eligible for the third time, per Spotrac," MLB.com's John Denton wrote Thursday when discussing Helsley's future with St. Louis. "Those factors could make Helsley particularly appealing to championship-contending teams such as the (Los Angeles) Dodgers, (New York) Yankees, (Baltimore) Orioles, (Philadelphia) Phillies or (Atlanta) Braves."

Helsley logged a 7-4 record with a 2.04 ERA, 79-to-23 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .210 batting average against, a 1.10 WHIP and a league-leading, franchise record-setting 49 saves in 66 1/3 innings pitched for the Cardinals this season.

"If the Cards resist the urge to deal Helsley -- and they would be a better team by not doing so -- they need to be prepared to pay him $100 million this time next year," Denton continued.

Trading Helsley this winter would be the Cardinals' best chance at reeling in a significant top prospect haul to advance the organization's rebuilding efforts, which includes fixing St. Louis' broken player development system.

Holding onto Helsley for 2025 does nothing to help the Cardinals with what they're trying to do. If St. Louis isn't willing to cough up nine figures to re-sign the flamethrower after he becomes a free agent for the first time in his career next winter, trading him now while he's at peak market value makes the most sense.

