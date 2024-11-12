Cardinals Reportedly 'Need To Eat' Some Of $74 Million Contract To Deal Fan Favorite
The St. Louis Cardinals are in the beginning stages of their most painful offseason in years but things will only grow more difficult to bear as negotiations progress.
Several fan favorites, such as Sonny Gray and Ryan Helsley, are two potential trade candidates for the Cardinals this winter. Sadly, they're not the only beloved players on the chopping block.
Perhaps the Cardinals' most-liked player is also on the trade radar but dealing him away might not yield the haul St. Louis would prefer to receive in exchange.
"Nolan Arenado, third baseman: Another player whose no-trade clause complicates things, Arenado turns 34 in April and spent 2024 as a league-average hitter," ESPN's Jeff Passan wrote Tuesday when discussing this winter's potential trade candidates. "Arenado is valuable -- his glove at third still dazzles -- but with $74 million left on the final three years of his deal (Colorado is paying $10 million of it), the Cardinals would need to eat money."
Arenado wasn't the player fans are used to seeing day in and day out this season. After having a down year in 2023, the eight-time All-Star batted .272 with 39 extra-base hits including 16 home runs, 71 RBIs and a .719 OPS in 152 games played for the Cardinals in 2024.
Sadly, the five-time Silver Slugger's trade stock has plummeted due to his regression at the plate, leaving the Cardinals with a difficult decision to make.
The 10-time Gold Glove defender has a no-trade clause but if Arenado and the Cardinals' front office make the decision mutually, he will be shopped.
After joining St. Louis to win a World Series, it doesn't make sense for Arenado to stay. Perhaps he'll want to remain with the Cardinals to help lead their young roster but a trade seems more likely.
Hopefully, the Cardinals can find a way to maximize Arenado's trade value if he's dealt this winter, regardless of his expensive price tag.
More MLB: Cardinals Reportedly 'More Motivated' To Trade Homegrown Star, Per ESPN