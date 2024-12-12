Yankees Predicted To Trade For Cardinals' Nolan Arenado Despite Contradicting Rumors
The St. Louis Cardinals are actively shopping superstar third baseman Nolan Arenado's contract to reduce payroll heading into 2025.
The five-time Silver Slugger comes equipped with a contract that has three-years and $74 million remaining -- a steep salary the Cardinals would prefer to subtract from the payroll.
Finding a suitor for Arenado has been challenging up to this point. However, recent comments from an insider suggest the New York Yankees could be the 10-time Gold Glove defender's new home next season.
"The two trade candidates who make the most sense for the Yankees are Cody Bellinger of the (Chicago) Cubs and Nolan Arenado of the Cardinals, each of whom would fill an important pinstriped void," MLB.com's Mark Feinsand wrote Wednesday. "Arenado could take over third base, allowing Jazz Chisholm Jr. to move back to second, where free agent Gleyber Torres has played for several years. Bellinger could play first base or left field, though sources say the Yankees view Bellinger as a better fit in left, where he would join Jasson Domínguez and Aaron Judge in the outfield."
Arenado recently composed a wish list of the teams he wants to be traded to, which included the Boston Red Sox, New York Mets, Philadelphia Phillies, San Diego Padres, Los Angeles Angels and his childhood favorite, the Los Angeles Dodgers.
"A source said the eight-time All-Star would likely approve a deal to the Yankees if such a trade were agreed upon," Feinsand continued.
Despite excluding the Yankees from his wish list, Feinsand's comments suggest Arenado joining the Bronx isn't impossible. The six-time Platinum Glove defender wants to win a championship and joining the 27-time World Series champions would be a great place to pursue that dream.
