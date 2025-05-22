Young Cardinals Star's Hit Streak Reaches Its End In Loss To Tigers
The St. Louis Cardinals have been getting some major contributions from some of their younger players this season. After starting the year 14-19, the team has gone 13-4 in their last 17 games games.
One of the major reasons for their recent surge has been catcher turned designated hitter Ivan Herrera. Entering Wednesday's series finale with the Detroit Tigers, he had hit safely in all 10 games since returning from his knee injury.
However, that streak reached an unfortunate end on Wednesday. The team lost 5-1 to the Tigers and ultimately dropped two out of three in the series.
John Denton of MLB.com recently commented on the streak ending.
"C/DH Ivan Herrera came into today having hit safely in all 10 games since returning from a bone bruise in his left knee and slashing .472/.524/.667 with 10 RBI," Denton posted on X.
"That streak will end today with him going 0 for 3 and a walk."
Herrera is off to a hot start this season and has not missed a beat since he landed on the injured list due to the bone bruise in his knee.
Herrera is slashing .417/.486/.767 with five home runs, 21 RBI and a 1.252 OPS this season. While the streak is over, he still is having a very strong season.
Perhaps he could garner some consideration for the National League All-Star squad. He has settled into the designated hitter role quite nicely this season, and he has been a major key to the offense finding its groove.
More MLB: Cardinals Urged To Cut Ties With $81 Million Star In Massive Trade