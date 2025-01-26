$2.4 Million Ex-Cardinals Veteran Linked To Marlins As Free Agent Fit
The St. Louis Cardinals have had a quiet offseason. No moves have been made that directly affect the Major League roster. Most of the work has been done behind the scenes.
For all the talk of a "reset", it has become clear that St. Louis' plans were merely to shed payroll. This means that there may not be any free agent additions from the outside and that the Cardinals will instead go with what they currently have.
For a brief stretch in 2024, Tommy Pham was back with St. Louis. He was claimed by the Kansas City Royals off waivers in September. Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report notes that a team like the Miami Marlins could sign him and use him as a trade chip.
"Save for the Jesús Luzardo trade, this is the second offseason in a row in which the Marlins have done a whole lot of nothing," Rymer wrote.
"It's otherwise past time for the Marlins to make deals with players who could become trade chips. To throw just one name out there, that is basically Tommy Pham's whole thing at this stage of his career."
Pham split time with the Cardinals, Royals and Chicago White Sox last season. He slashed just .248/.305/.368 with nine home runs, 39 RBI, seven stolen bases and a .674 OPS.
The 36-year-old hit a pinch-hit grand slam in his first at-bat back with the Cardinals, but struggled since then. Miami could sign him and then trade him at the deadline.
