3 Offseason Brendan Donovan Trade Suitors If Cardinals Opt To Move Him
The St. Louis Cardinals are headed for a rebuild, and they're going to have to make some tough decisions in the coming weeks and months because of it.
One of the biggest decisions the Cardinals have to make revolves around their lone All-Star, Brendan Donovan. Donovan would be a highly sought-after piece on the trade market if the Cardinals are willing to move on from him.
With JJ Wetherholt soon to take over at second base and Donovan's contract quickly coming to an end, trading the star would make the most sense. But if they opt to do so, who would be the best suitors in the league for the All-Star utility man?
Los Angeles Dodgers
The Los Angeles Dodgers were reportedly interested in Donovan at the trade deadline, but no deal came to fruition. These rumors make the Dodgers an easy team to assume would be a suitor again in the offseason.
Los Angeles is in the business of adding talent to the roster and finding a place to play them. The Dodgers have done this with multiple players in the past and Donovan could be the next piece of the puzzle. Whether it's playing him in the infield and moving Mookie Betts back to the outfield or using Donovan to replace Michael Conforto, it would work for them.
Los Angeles has the prospects to make a deal happen, too.
Seattle Mariners
The Seattle Mariners have been quite aggressive in the past, and they might need to continue with this aggression if they want a chance at success in the future.
They took a risk on Eugenio Suárez, and it hasn't paid off in the best way this year. It's unlikely they'll look to re-sign Suárez, so they'll be left with a big hole on the roster. Using their loaded farm system to swing a trade for the Cardinals' star utilityman is within their budget, and it would load the roster up for the future.
New York Yankees
The New York Yankees make plenty of sense as a suitor. They have issues all over the infield right now.
There's a question mark at first base, as Paul Goldschmidt's contract expires and Ben Rice is seeing more time behind the dish. Anthony Volpe has been a disaster at shortstop. Ryan McMahon seems to only fit as a platoon option.
Trading for Donovan wouldn't stick him at a single position for the Yankees, but it would allow Aaron Boone to slide him into a different position every day as he builds the roster. It's the kind of move that would keep the Yankees at the top of the American League.
