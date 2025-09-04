Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals Linked To Shocking Reunion With $46 Million Flamethrower

The Cardinals could plan a big move...

Zach Pressnell

Jul 8, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Ryan Helsley (56) and catcher Pedro Pages (43) celebrate after the Cardinals defeated the Washington Nationals at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images
Jul 8, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Ryan Helsley (56) and catcher Pedro Pages (43) celebrate after the Cardinals defeated the Washington Nationals at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images / Jeff Curry-Imagn Images
In this story:

The St. Louis Cardinals traded Ryan Helsley to the New York Mets in a trade deadline blockbuster. Since that move, Helsley has been one of the worst pitchers in baseball, which has been quite surprising to watch. There have been rumors of pitch tipping, but no improvements in the veteran's game.

Andrew Wang of Redbird Rants recently pitched the shocking idea that the Cardinals could look to reunite with Helsley in free agency this offseason. Helsley is projected to sign a $46 million deal, per Spotrac, which is a sharp decrease from the $81 million projection he held earlier in the year.

Could Cardinals reunite with Ryan Helsley in free agency?

New York Mets pitcher Ryan Helsle
Aug 25, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets pitcher Ryan Helsley (56) delivers a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies during the eighth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

"Helsley, who was the longest tenured Cardinals player prior to the trade deadline, expressed interest in resigning with St. Louis in the offseason. At the time of the trade, a Helsley reunion seemed impractical for a Cardinals team still in 'rebuild' mode going into 2026," Wang wrote. "After all, adding an expensive reliever on a multi-year contract would not be an effective use of assets for a club with minimal expectations for next season. Now, however, Helsley looks like a perfect buy-low candidate who will likely have to settle for a much cheaper and shorter-term contract to rebuild his once sky-high value.

"It's a logical fit for both Helsley and the Cardinals, who took a chance on Phil Maton last offseason, who ended up being one of their strongest relievers prior to his trade to Texas. Many have speculated that Helsley's usage as a pure 9th inning closer in St. Louis has contributed to his struggles in New York as well, so perhaps a return to familiarity and 9th inning action will help the former NL Reliever of the Year return to form."

This could make sense, as long as the Cardinals are planning a short rebuild instead of a long one.

St. Louis could try to sign Helsley to a one- or two-year deal, though that might be tough. If they can do that, Helsley could become a trade asset again if the Cardinals are uncompetitive and Helsley turns his play around.

Either way, Helsley performed way better with the Cardinals. He's comfortable with the organization. They're comfortable with him. The fit could make a lot of sense, especially if he doesn't show signs of improvement down the stretch.

More MLB: Cardinals' Star Already Turning Heads, Called No. 2 Prospect in Baseball

Published
Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "St. Louis Cardinals On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/St. Louis Cardinals News