Cardinals Linked To Shocking Reunion With $46 Million Flamethrower
The St. Louis Cardinals traded Ryan Helsley to the New York Mets in a trade deadline blockbuster. Since that move, Helsley has been one of the worst pitchers in baseball, which has been quite surprising to watch. There have been rumors of pitch tipping, but no improvements in the veteran's game.
Andrew Wang of Redbird Rants recently pitched the shocking idea that the Cardinals could look to reunite with Helsley in free agency this offseason. Helsley is projected to sign a $46 million deal, per Spotrac, which is a sharp decrease from the $81 million projection he held earlier in the year.
Could Cardinals reunite with Ryan Helsley in free agency?
"Helsley, who was the longest tenured Cardinals player prior to the trade deadline, expressed interest in resigning with St. Louis in the offseason. At the time of the trade, a Helsley reunion seemed impractical for a Cardinals team still in 'rebuild' mode going into 2026," Wang wrote. "After all, adding an expensive reliever on a multi-year contract would not be an effective use of assets for a club with minimal expectations for next season. Now, however, Helsley looks like a perfect buy-low candidate who will likely have to settle for a much cheaper and shorter-term contract to rebuild his once sky-high value.
"It's a logical fit for both Helsley and the Cardinals, who took a chance on Phil Maton last offseason, who ended up being one of their strongest relievers prior to his trade to Texas. Many have speculated that Helsley's usage as a pure 9th inning closer in St. Louis has contributed to his struggles in New York as well, so perhaps a return to familiarity and 9th inning action will help the former NL Reliever of the Year return to form."
This could make sense, as long as the Cardinals are planning a short rebuild instead of a long one.
St. Louis could try to sign Helsley to a one- or two-year deal, though that might be tough. If they can do that, Helsley could become a trade asset again if the Cardinals are uncompetitive and Helsley turns his play around.
Either way, Helsley performed way better with the Cardinals. He's comfortable with the organization. They're comfortable with him. The fit could make a lot of sense, especially if he doesn't show signs of improvement down the stretch.
More MLB: Cardinals' Star Already Turning Heads, Called No. 2 Prospect in Baseball