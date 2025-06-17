4 Best Landing Spots For Ryan Helsley After Rafael Devers Trade
The St. Louis Cardinals need to entertain the idea of trading star closer Ryan Helsley this season. If they weren't doing so yet, the blockbuster trade to send Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants might be the move that forces them to trade Helsley.
This could make sense for a few reasons.
First of all, the Cardinals likely won't be able to close the gap on the Giants in the National League Wild Card race now. It seems like a bit of a stretch to think the Cardinals could compete this year.
Secondly, there are a handful of NL contenders who will likely be much more urgent to upgrade their roster following San Francisco's huge addition.
Who could the Cardinals trade Helsley to this season?
Los Angeles Dodgers
The Los Angeles Dodgers are an obvious landing spot.
Los Angeles has a loaded bullpen, but it also has a handful of talented relievers sitting on the injured list right now with no real timetable for return. The Dodgers are typically a team that buys out of luxury instead of necessity anyway, so a deal for one of the better closers in baseball has always made sense.
Now that the Giants have made a major upgrade, the Dodgers could be the next team to follow suit. Los Angeles has one of the most expensive rosters in baseball history right now, so there's next to no chance it's going to let the Giants steal the NL West without a true fight.
San Diego Padres
The San Diego Padres are in a very similar boat to the Dodgers.
They're actively competing with the Giants (and the Dodgers) in the NL West. Seeing a division rival make such a huge move will show the Padres' front office's true desire to win this season. They could sit back and let the Giants steal the division or they could be active ahead of the trade deadline to compete for the title.
Adding Helsley would make a lot of sense for San Diego. It would be a similar luxury move to the team's trade for Tanner Scott a year ago. Helsley would help form one of the best bullpen duos in baseball that could lift the Padres ahead of the Giants and Dodgers.
New York Mets
The New York Mets had one of the more expensive off seasons in baseball history that was led by the $760 million addition of superstar Juan Soto. Now that the Giants have kicked off the trade frenzy that's going to shake up the season, the Mets could follow suit by adding one of the best closers in the game.
New York has Edwin Diaz at the back end of games, but he's been a bit shaky at times. Even with Diaz, the Padres and Dodgers have shown it wouldn't hurt to add a second or third dominant arm at the backend of games.
With Steve Cohen's deep pockets, Helsley could be added and re-signed in the offseason for the Mets.
Philadelphia Phillies
The Philadelphia Phillies have made sense as a suitor for Helsley ever since Jose Alvarado was suspended for half the season and the postseason. Besides that, the Phillies bullpen hasn't been great anyway.
Adding Helsley would help the Phillies compete with the Giants' huge addition. Philadelphia, playing in the loaded NL East, will need to make as many moves as possible in order to stay afloat. Right now, they're in a comfortable position for a postseason spot, but everything can change very quickly.
Adding Helsley would give the team a much better closer who's eligible for the entire season and the postseason. If Philadelphia has the prospect capital to comfortably cut ties with, this idea is a no brainer.
