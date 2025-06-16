Dodgers Need To Trade For Cardinals Star After Rafael Devers Blockbuster
On Sunday evening, the Boston Red Sox and San Francisco Giants shocked the world when they quietly agreed on a blockbuster trade that sends Rafael Devers to the Giants. This kind of deal will have a huge impact on the entire league, but it might not impact anybody as much as it will the Los Angeles Dodgers.
A deal like this works to close the gap between the Dodgers and Giants in the National League West.
The Dodgers need to respond in a big way and the St. Louis Cardinals could be the perfect trade partner in this situation.
Los Angeles should go get Cardinals closer Ryan Helsley and it shouldn't wait any longer to do so.
Helsley has made sense as a fit for the Dodgers for months now, but no deal has come to fruition. As the days go by, the Dodgers lose more and more pitchers to the injured list. With each arm that goes down, the need for another closer becomes more apparent.
Now the Dodgers have a need for a pitcher and some added urgency to make a deal following the Devers blockbuster.
For the Cardinals, trading Helsley makes perfect sense. He's on an expiring deal and seems rather unlikely to return to St. Louis in free agency. The Cardinals could net a huge return, especially from the Dodgers, in a potential deal for the righty.
At this point, the Cardinals aren't even winning as much as they were before. Trading Helsley makes perfect sense and the Dodgers might be desperate enough to make a deal happen soon.
