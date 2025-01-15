6 Best Cardinals High-Upside Free Agent Targets Within Budget
The St. Louis Cardinals likely will add a player or two at some point, right?
St. Louis may be waiting for the final decision on Nolan Arenado's future before making any moves, but we should find out more soon. Spring Training is roughly a month away and the team hasn't done anything yet. Clearly, the front office is working behind the scenes, but there is nothing to show for it aside from a deal that could've happened with the Astros that Arenado turned down.
If the Cardinals do want to be competitive in the division as they have stated in 2025, they will need to add in some capacity this offseason.
Here are six budget-friendly options that could help the Cardinals outs:
Kyle Gibson - Starting Pitcher - Spotrac Projection: Two-Year, $26 Million
Gibson spent the 2024 season with the Cardinals and there has been a lot of speculation about a return to town. Once the Cardinals clear more salary, it makes almost too much sense to bring him back for one more year.
JD Martinez - Designated Hitter - Spotrac Projection: One-Year, $9.5 Million
He's a former All-Star slugger capable of being St. Louis' everyday designated hitter. He had an up-and-down 2024 season, but had 33 home runs and 103 RBIs in 2023 as a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Max Scherzer - Starting Pitcher - Spotrac Projection: One-Year, $15.1 Million
Scherzer has ties to the area and is a future Hall of Fame starting pitcher. If they don't sign Gibson, they should give that money to Scherzer. He would be great to pair with the club's young roster and still has plenty in the tank.
Phil Maton - Relief Pitcher - Spotrac Projection: One Year, $4.1 Million
Maton is a veteran reliever with a career with three straight seasons with a 3.84 ERA or lower. He's one the cheaper side but could go a long way in replacing veteran hurler Andrew Kittredge.
Justin Turner - Designated Hitter - Spotrac Projection: One-Year, $7.7 Million
Turner wouldn't necessarily need to be the DH, but he could provide depth at first and third base as well. He mainly would be DH, though. He's a respected veteran with some pop left in his bat.
David Robertson - Relief Pitcher - Spotrac Projection: One-Year, $7 Million
Another veteran reliever. He had a 3.00 ERA last year with the Texas Rangers and could be the perfect replacement for Kittredge.
