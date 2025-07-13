'Aggressive' Blue Jays Could Pursue Trade For Cardinals $81 Million Star
The St. Louis Cardinals are contending this season, but they should still entertain the idea of trading closer Ryan Helsley. Helsley's contract expires at the end of the season and Spotrac projects him to sign for $81 million in free agency. At that price tag, the Cardinals would almost certainly lose him at the end of the season regardless.
One team that makes plenty of sense as a potential trade landing spot is the Toronto Blue Jays.
USA Today's Bob Nightengale recently suggested the Blue Jays would be one of the most aggressive teams in the league ahead of the trade deadline.
"GMs believe that the Toronto Blue Jays could be as aggressive as any team in baseball at the deadline, believing this could be their best chance to return to the World Series since 1993," Nightengale wrote. "The Blue Jays are looking for a front-line pitcher, and have shown interest in Gallen."
If the Blue Jays are going to be aggressive, they'll likely go after starting pitching and some bullpen help. For the bullpen, there's no better player potentially on the market than Helsley.
Adding Helsley to Toronto's bullpen would take quite a lot of pressure off Jeff Hoffman's shoulders. The Cardinals' righty has proved that he can handle the pressure of being a closer, but Hoffman has struggled. Adding another reliable arm to the backend of the bullpen would help the Blue Jays quite a bit.
For the Cardinals, they could hunt a talented prospect like Orelvis Martinez or Jake Bloss in the return. Trading the star closer before his contract expires makes the most sense, especially if they can net a star from the Blue Jays' farm system.
More MLB: Cardinals Predicted To Cut Ties With $81 Million Star In Shocking Trade