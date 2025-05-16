AL Contender Urged To Avoid Trade For Cardinals' $260 Million Star
Over the last few weeks, multiple MLB insiders have connected St. Louis Cardinals infielder Nolan Arenado to the Detroit Tigers in a blockbuster trade. The Tigers reportedly targeted Alex Bregman in the offseason, so a trade for Arenado following some early season struggles at the hot corner could make sense.
But not everybody thinks it would be a good idea.
Despite these rumors, Emma Lingan of Motor City Bengals recently urged the Tigers to avoid trading for Arenado, despite the clear need for a third baseman.
"The Tigers have lived up to the preseason hype so far, sitting comfortably atop the American League standings around the quarter-mark of the season," Lingan wrote. "They may have missed out on Bregman, but they certainly don't appear to be any worse off. And if the Tigers don't need Bregman, they absolutely don't need Arenado.
"If the Tigers are looking to add offense, especially at that price, they should aim higher than Arenado. Saddling themselves with that hefty contract for two more seasons would cost them the financial and positional flexibility that has become one of their greatest assets during the Scott Harris era."
Arenado would be a huge upgrade for the Tigers right now. Placing him at the hot corner while also sticking him in the middle of the lineup would be massive for the Tigers.
But the Tigers might regret the idea in a few years when they're left paying Arenado. His contract is big enough to scare the Tigers away, but his production might be enough to cause Detroit to look past it.
Only time will tell if the Tigers think the risk is worth the potential reward.
