All-Star Slugger At Center Of Popular Mets-Cardinals Trade Speculation

Willson Contreras could be a very popular trade chip for the Cardinals this winter...

Zach Pressnell

Sep 13, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers catcher William Contreras (24) checks on his brother, St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Willson Contreras (40), after he was hit by a pitch in the first inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
Sep 13, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers catcher William Contreras (24) checks on his brother, St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Willson Contreras (40), after he was hit by a pitch in the first inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
The St. Louis Cardinals are headed for a rebuild this offseason. With this rebuild, the Cardinals should be expected to explore big moves, though they might not make all the moves that some fans want to see.

Among the players who could be traded is a trio of veterans: Sonny Gray, Nolan Arenado, and Willson Contreras. All three players have no-trade clauses on their contracts and could veto any potential deal. But that doesn't mean the Cardinals won't try to move them this winter.

Josh Jacobs of Redbird Rants recently suggested the New York Mets could be one of the top suitors in a potential trade sweepstakes for Contreras.

Mets linked to offseason Willson Contreras trade

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Willson Contrera
Sep 12, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio (11) is tagged out by St. Louis Cardinals first base Willson Contreras (40) as he runs to first base in the first inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images / Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

"If there is any clubhouse that needs a shake-up right now, it's the New York Mets," Jacobs wrote. "After coming into the 2025 season with a payroll well north of $300 million and signing Juan Soto to a record-breaking contract, the club somehow managed to blow their lead in the Wild Card race and get surpassed by the Cincinnati Reds.

"If Alonso leaves the Mets in free agency, Steve Cohen and David Sterns are going to have to get creative to replace his production. The Mets' left-handed bats led the team in a big way this year, and outside of Alonso, they really lack a force from the right side. Contreras, while not the same level of hitter as Alonso, could be part of that solution as a lower-cost and fewer years of commitment."

The Mets' pursuit of a new first baseman would solely depend on how Pete Alonso's free agency goes. Alonso recently opted out of his contract and there's growing speculation that he's going to sign somewhere else. If this is the case, the Cardinals could ship Contreras and his powerful bat to New York to replace the Polar Bear.

The Cardinals should look to move Contreras regardless of where he goes. This would free up some money and a spot in the lineup for the younger guys. But Contreras also has a temper that could impact the clubhouse negatively, especially considering the fact that St. Louis is headed for this rebuild.

Whether to the Mets or elsewhere, the Cardinals should try to trade the three-time All-Star this offseason.

Zach Pressnell
